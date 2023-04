Zelenskyy On Chornobyl NPP Disaster Remembrance Day: We Must Prevent Russia From Using Nuclear Energy For Blac

On the 37th anniversary of the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the world should do everything to prevent the terrorist state from using nuclear power facilities for blackmail. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and the world paid a high price for the liquidation of the consequences of the disaster, which continues to this day. We must do everything to prevent the terrorist state from using nuclear energy facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that 37 years ago, the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant left a huge scar for the whole world - the radiation leak turned the once cozy and developed territory into an exclusion zone, today the 30-kilometer zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remains a dangerous place with a high concentration of radiation.

The President emphasized that in 2022, the occupiers not only captured the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, but also put the whole world at risk again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, April 26, 2023, marks the 37th anniversary of the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the world's largest nuclear disaster. The accident claimed the lives of hundreds of people and caused irreparable damage to Europe's ecology. Since then, every year on this date, Ukraine honors all the people who died or suffered from this disaster and the liquidators of the consequences of the accident.

On February 24, 2022, all facilities of the Chornobyl NPP and the Chornobyl exclusion zone were taken over by Russian armed groups. On the evening of March 31, 2022, the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone announced that the occupiers had left the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains under the occupation of Russia.