President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the European integration law, which introduced a number of European standards in the field of civil aviation in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the new changes adapt Ukrainian legislation to the norms of the European Union in the field of civil aviation, the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1139, and the Agreement on the Common Aviation Area.

The main provisions of the law include:

- simplification of the procedure for issuing an airworthiness certificate and permission to fly for specific aircraft imported to Ukraine;

- if the plane is certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), it is unnecessary to undergo re-certification in Ukraine.

Thus, the law excludes the need to obtain rights for the operation of airlines by Ukrainian air carriers for the performance of regular air transportation in Ukraine and abroad.

"The same necessity is excluded for charter transportation in Ukraine. Obtaining a similar permit is not provided for in EU countries. For a certified air carrier to start operating commercial flights in Ukraine, it is enough to approve slots at national airports. It will not be necessary to obtain the corresponding permit to operate the airline now," the message says.

The transition to the declarative principle of compliance by enterprises and organizations that provide ground handling in the field of civil aviation is also being introduced.

"Previously, for the enterprise to work in the resort territory - certification was required - it took 3 to 6 months. The changes cancel the certification, but it is necessary to submit a package of documents confirming compliance with the requirements of the law so that a company could start working immediately instead of waiting," says the statement.

In addition, it is envisaged to exclude the provision regarding the need for certification of business entities that provide agency services for the sale of air transportation.

This norm also applies to entities that train personnel for the organization or sale of air transportation.

"The approved changes bring us even closer to the EU and the restoration of the aviation industry, make our market more understandable for international companies," said Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the State Air Traffic Service Enterprise (Ukraerorukh) notes that Ukrainian airspace will be opened immediately after the end of hostilities and the victory of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Ukraine closed its airspace.