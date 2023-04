There is currently one child living in Avdiyivka, but her parents are hiding her despite the mandatory evacuation.

The head of the city's military administration, Vitalii Barabash, told Radio Liberty about this.

According to him, it is currently known about one child who still lives in the city. During the last time, about 10 families with children were evacuated. All of them hid their children and left under pressure. By the way, Avdiyivka is in the "red zone", and therefore the evacuation of minors from there is mandatory.

"For now, there is one child in the city. We can't find her, the parents are hiding her, we will find her, we will take her out. We already have a forced evacuation, it has been agreed and accepted," Barabash stressed.

According to official data, 1,787 people live in Avdiyivka. Unofficially - 50-60 more people, says the head of the city military administration.

"Little by little, people are leaving, there are two numbers of people. The official one and the more real one. The official one is the number of people who receive humanitarian aid. But there is a certain number of people who fundamentally do not go to receive humanitarian aid," Vitalii Barabash said.

We will remind you that the occupiers reduced the pressure on Vuhledar, but the Avdiyivka-Maryinka direction remains very difficult.