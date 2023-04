Ukrainian authorities conducted a rescue operation to evacuate 138 citizens from Sudan, including 87 Ukrainians.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Defense Intelligence, in coordination with the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conducted a successful rescue operation to evacuate civilians from the war-torn Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

"Under the conditions of continuous fighting, non-compliance with the ceasefire regime, lack of food, water and equipment, 87 citizens of Ukraine, mostly aviation specialists - pilots, technicians and their family members, were evacuated from the zone of armed conflict. Citizens of Georgia and Peru were also evacuated. A total of 138 citizens were rescued. Among them are 35 women and 12 children," the Defense Intelligence reports.

Currently, all evacuees are safe in Egypt.

They were provided with the necessary medical care, food and water.

Citizens of Ukraine are provided with visa and documentary support and expect a quick return to the Motherland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is taking active measures to evacuate citizens from Sudan.

The revolution in Sudan began on April 15. Attempts to cease fire were unsuccessful. The fighting has led to a humanitarian disaster, in the capital of Khartoum there are problems with water, electricity and fuel, and there is a shortage of food and medicine.

The military has ruled Sudan since a coup in 2021 that ended a power-sharing deal that toppled longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The army is subordinate to the military government (Sovereign Council) headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to Vice President General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. As part of the proposed transition to civilian rule, the RSF must be integrated into the armed forces, but the generals cannot agree on a timeline. The dispute turned into an armed struggle.