Extremely high aviation activity of the aggressor state of Russia is observed today in the area of ​ ​ temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Residents of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions should not neglect air raid alarms.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram on Monday, April 24.

Andriushchenko noted that for several weeks there has been no such activity of the aircraft of Russian terrorist troops over Mariupol and the area. According to him, there is a specific danger for residents of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Entry of aircraft into the direction of Zaporizhzhia-Kherson with a return. The main activity with missile launches in the direction of Volnovakha/Vuhledar and Bakhmut. Do not neglect air alarms, in particular, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that Russian invaders began to steal granite in temporarily occupied Mariupol and export it to the Russian Federation.

On April 18, Andriushchenko said that the troops of the aggressor country are on standby.

On March 30, Andriushchenko said that the Russian occupiers were marauding in the homes of residents of the temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk Region, even in the presence of housing owners.