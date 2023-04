The Ministry of Education and Science assures that it is not considering an accelerated transition to a 12-year school education system. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Education and Science, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry notes that according to the law On Education, the transition to a 12-year school education system should take place in 2027 as part of the New Ukrainian School reform. Now experts are only working on the development of a state standard on specialized high school. This document will determine what high school will be like.

"So at the moment, we cannot talk about any acceleration of the transition to 12-year education, since the educational process must be consistent and continuous. In addition, such a transition requires significant financial resources, which are not currently provided for in the budget," the statement said.

The Ministry of Education notes that the educational losses caused by Covid and full-scale war are a big challenge for the Ukrainian education system, and the Ministry, together with a number of specialized experts, is looking for various options for solving problems.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the Ministry of Education is not currently considering an accelerated transition to a 12-year school education system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the State Service for the Quality of Education, 30% of students in Ukraine did not have constant access to education in the war, in the south of Ukraine this figure reached 40%.