24 Members of the Verkhovna Rada suggest that parliament ban the latest tobacco products containing taste and aroma additives.

This is stated in bill No. 9227, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document prohibits production (except for production for export), wholesale and retail trade and import for sale in Ukraine:

- of the latest tobacco products with a characteristic smell and/or taste of smoke;

- of the latest tobacco products containing flavor additives in any components, such as filter, paper, packaging, capsule or having any technical characteristics, allowing to change the smell or taste of cigarettes, tobacco for roll-ups or smoke intensity.

The explanatory note indicates that after the appearance of tobacco products for heating on the Ukrainian market at the end of 2016, for the first time in 10 years, the dynamics of growth in the use of tobacco products was restored, studies carried out by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology demonstrates a rapid increase in the prevalence of use among the population of the latest tobacco products, in particular tobacco products for electric heating.

MPs are proposing a ban on tobacco products ingredients that can be used to increase the flavor of tobacco products.

Among the authors of the bill are MPs from the Servant of the People - Lada Bulakh and the head of the law enforcement committee Serhii Ionushas, MP from the Holos faction Olha Stefanishyna and the European Solidarity - Volodymyr Viatrovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, the Rada banned advertising of e-cigarettes, IQOS and other devices for the consumption of tobacco products without their combustion.

The law also provides for the introduction of a ban on the sale of cigarettes, tobacco for roll-ups and e-cigarettes with the characteristic smell and/or taste of smoke or those containing flavoring additives in any components.