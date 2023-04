The Cabinet of Ministers has established for economic companies, whose authorized capital has corporate rights of the state, the basic standard for deducting net profit for 2022 for the payment of dividends to the state budget in the amount of 50%, provided that 30% of net profit is directed to restore damaged property and counter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in government decree No. 358 of April 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers established a basic standard for the deduction of profits for 2022 for the payment of dividends for the State Savings Bank in the amount of 30%; for NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine - in the amount of 30%, and instructed to direct the remaining funds from net profit for the procurement of natural gas produced in Ukraine; for Ukrhydroenergo - in the amount of 30% (provided that 50% of net profit is allocated to restore destroyed and damaged property as a result of Russian missile strikes).

The government also established a basic standard for deducting profits for 2022 for the payment of dividends of the Ukrainian Financial Housing Company in the amount of 30% (provided that 50% of net profit is allocated to finance affordable mortgage lending); for the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company - in the amount of 30% (provided that 50% of the net profit is allocated to update the fleet); for PrivatBank and the Ukragroleasing national joint stock company - in the amount of 80%; for the Ukrbud construction company - in the amount of 95%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to send 30%, or UAH 3,915.4 million, of profit of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine for 2021 to pay dividends to the state budget and 65%, or UAH 8,483.5 million, of profit of Naftogaz - on the procurement of natural gas in preparation for the 2022/2023 heating season.