1 enemy missile explodes while airborne over Kharkiv, and another hits the ground

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile exploded over a vegetable factory's territory. As a result, greenhouses and workshops were damaged. Another one hit the ground, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

"Due to a rocket attack on the village of Kotlyari in the Kharkiv District, two private houses were destroyed, ten houses, a garage, and four cars were damaged. There were fires. There were no casualties," Syniehubov said.

He also noted that during the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Kharkiv, Kupiyansk, Chuhuyiv, and Bohodukhiv Districts. In particular, Kupiyansk, Vovchansk, Tymofiyivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, and other settlements were under enemy fire.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 58 attacks by the occupiers during the day, and the fiercest battles continued for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

In the evening operational report, the General Staff reported which settlements the enemy had attacked the last day.

The occupiers reduced the pressure on Vuhledar, but the Avdiyivka-Marinka axis remains difficult.