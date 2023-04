The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 58 attacks by the Russian occupiers in the east of Ukraine on April 22.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Marinka axes. A total of 58 enemy attacks were repulsed. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariyinka," the message reads.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes has not changed significantly.

"On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, during the day, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Orlykivka and shelled the settlements of Karpovychi and Khotiyivka in the Chernihiv Region; Ulanovo, Brusky, Stukalivka, Volfine, Korenivka, and Yunakivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Tymofiyivka in the Kharkiv Region," the General Staff reported.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the Liman direction.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, fierce battles continue for the city of Bakhmut. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Khromove, and Ivanivske. In the direction of Avdiyivka, the enemy conducted offensive actions in Novokalynove, Donetsk Region, without success. During the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Mariyinka area in the Mariyinka Axis. The enemy continues to conduct defensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson areas," the press center informed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians also attacked Ukraine with drones on April 21. The largest number of enemy UAVs (eight) were heading to Kyiv. They were all destroyed. However, infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Vinnytsia Regions were damaged due to the attack.