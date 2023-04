Leopard 2A4 from Pyrenees will be delivered to Ukraine in coming days – Foreign Ministry of Spain

Spain will deliver six of the ten promised Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days.

This follows from a statement by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe media group newspapers, Tagesschau reports.

According to the minister, Spain wants to supply Ukraine with six Leopard 2A4 tanks, with a total of ten promised in the coming days.

"After that, there will be a second package with four more tanks," Minister Albares said.

He added that Spain would support Ukraine as long as it needs it.

"This (support. - ed.) includes humanitarian aid, the reception of refugees, and the supply of defense weapons," the minister explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in recent weeks, 55 Ukrainians have undergone training in Spain on Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks.