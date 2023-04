Russia lost 680 more occupiers in the war against Ukraine on April 21.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated four tanks, four armored vehicles, and five enemy artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on the morning of April 22.

As noted, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the losses of the invaders have reached 185,730 people.

The losses of the Russian army:

– 185,730 (+680);

– 3,672 (+4) tanks;

– 7,130 (+4) armored combat vehicles;

– 2,832 (+5) artillery systems;

– 289 (+4) air defense means;

– 308 (+0) planes;

– 293 (+0) helicopters;

– 2,398 (+4) operational-tactical level UAVs;

– 5,718 (+5) units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

– 337 (+3) units of special equipment;

– 911 (+0) cruise missiles;

– 18 (+0) ships/boats;

– 539 (+0) MLRSes.

The General Staff emphasized that the data on enemy losses they published is being clarified.