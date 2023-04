Portugal will hand over 3 armored personnel carriers and 2 command and staff vehicles to Ukraine

Portugal will hand over armored personnel carriers and command and staff vehicles to Ukraine. Minister of National Defense of Portugal, Helena Carreiras, informed about this during the meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, according to a message posted by the Ministry of National Defense of Portugal on Twitter.

The report said that Portugal would send five armored rescue and medical vehicles to Ukraine - three of the M113 type and two of the M577 type.

The M113 is an American tracked armored personnel carrier. The armament of such a machine consists of one 12.7-mm machine gun M2HB, which provides the possibility of circular fire. The machine gun's ammunition consists of 2,000 cartridges in strips of 100 pieces.

M577 is a command and staff vehicle created based on the M113 armored personnel carrier to perform the functions of a mobile command post.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Portugal handed over three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine at the end of March.