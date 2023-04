On the evening of April 21, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones. Most of them were destroyed by air defense forces.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"The forces and means of air defense of the Air Command East of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed four of the five Shaheds," reported the AFU Air Force Command.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians also attacked Ukraine with drones on the night of April 21. The most significant number of drones - eight - flew to Kyiv. They were all destroyed. However, infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Vinnytsia Regions were damaged due to the attack.