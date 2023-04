On April 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 50 enemy attacks in four axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"During the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted three missile strikes, 30 air strikes, and 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk axes - 53 enemy attacks were repulsed. The city of Bakhmut remains at the epicenter of hostilities," the operative report emphasized.

On April 21, the AFU Air Force carried out five strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers. Units of missile troops and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower: an anti-aircraft missile complex and two more important enemy military objects.