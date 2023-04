The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Anton Mishyn as a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia for the period of six months.

This is stated in order of the government No. 326 of April 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Mishyn served as Executive Director of DTEK Renewables, and also headed the Finance Directorate of DTEK Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yevhen Liashchenko as the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia instead of Oleksandr Kamyshyn on March 23.

Previously, Liashchenko was the CEO of Media Group Ukraine.