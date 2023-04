During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes and carried out about 20 attacks from MLRS. At night, the Armed Forces destroyed 8 of the 12 Shaheds fired by the enemy. In addition, the invaders try to conduct offensive actions in four directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the enemy focuses on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day repelled about 30 enemy attacks in these areas of the front. It is indicated that the town of Bakhmut remains at the epicenter of hostilities.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the bordering areas with Ukraine. Some units of the territorial troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to be located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy continues to maintain a certain number of its troops in the bordering areas of the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Regions. During the day, it shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv Region; Kindrativka, Sumy Region; Hoptivka and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, during the day, the enemy attempted to improve the tactical position, conducted assault actions near the village of Lyman Pershyi, was not successful. The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kotliarivka and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region were under enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, this day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions. Artillery shelling was carried out at Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Ivanivske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Zvanivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fierce battles for the town of Bakhmut continue. Near the village of Bohdanivka, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions. Rozdolivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New York of the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy attacks.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy held offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepove and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region, was not successful. It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

In the Mariinka direction, during the day, the defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ the village of Mariinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region were under enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vuhledar area. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive actions. During the day, it carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Olhivske, Pavlivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as the city of Kherson.

Meanwhile, the aviation of the Defense Forces in the current day struck at the area of ​ ​ concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders. Units of missile forces and artillery hit the area of ​ ​ manpower concentration, an anti-aircraft missile system and two more important enemy military facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy's offensive continues in the East, the enemy in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions is in defense Bakhmut remains, the hottest place. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar spoke about the situation.

Meanwhile, an intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense notes that although the condition of the soils in the spring really complicates the conduct of hostilities, Russian propaganda exaggerates the effect of this factor on Ukraine's expected counteroffensive.