A court in Moscow (Russia) has arrested in absentia the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in the case of a "terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge.

It was reported by the TASS propaganda news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Lefortovo court of Moscow arrested in absentia the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in the case of a terrorist attack on the Kerch Bridge, he was charged with four articles, the court told us," the report said.

In the Moscow court, TASS journalists were also told that Budanov was put on the international wanted list.

At the same time, the Russian publication RIA Novosti reports that Budanov was charged with terrorist attack, creation of a terrorist group, illegal trafficking of explosives and weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the FSB of Russia said that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly organized by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov.