According to a top secret U.S. intelligence document, Ukrainian military intelligence has developed plans to carry out secret attacks on mercenaries of the aggressor state of Russia in Syria with the help of secret Kurdish assistance. It is reported by The Washington Post.

According to the publication, Ukraine was preparing to inflict damage and losses on Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC in Syria in order to force Moscow to redirect military resources to this region.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directed a halt to the planning in December, but the leaked document, based on intelligence gathered as of Jan. 23, lays out in detail how the planning progressed and how such a campaign could proceed if Ukraine revived it.

The document — which in places bears the marking HCS-P, indicating that certain information is derived from human sources — details how officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s military intelligence service, could plan deniable attacks that would avoid implicating the Ukrainian government itself,” it said.

According to the publication, the document says that during the planning, the Ukrainian military preferred strikes on Russian forces using drones, and also considered the training of operatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the military forces of the Kurdish-controlled autonomous northeastern part of Syria, to target Russian targets. The WP noted that the SDF needed training, air defense systems and guarantees that their role in attacking Russian mercenaries would be kept secret in exchange for supporting Ukrainian operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, The New York Times reported that classified military documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram regarding U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive.

On April 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the story with allegedly "secret materials" about the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a forgery of the Russian special services.

On April 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive takes place every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.