The Russian invaders admitted that they dropped an aerial bomb on Belgorod in order not to demoralize the citizens. The leadership of the Russian Federation is afraid to admit that their country may be insecure.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stated this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

According to him, after an accidental strike on Belgorod, the Russians calculated the risks and therefore admitted that they had bombed their own territory.

"They have calculated the risks. If they say that it was Ukraine that attacked, then it will be significantly demoralizing. Then in Russia they will start talking, but where is the air defense? They will then understand that Russia is not protected," Podoliak said.

He added that after such incidents as in Belgorod, the intimidation of the Kremlin and dictator Vladimir Putin looks funny.

"I'll tell you anecdotally. When Putin comes out and says that we can use tactical nuclear weapons, the question here is whether they will be in Voronezh? There is no air defense there. We have air defense, but they don't," the adviser to the head of the President's Office emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 20, an explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, after which a 20-meter radius crater was formed at the intersection of one of the central streets.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the cause of the explosion in Belgorod was the "unscheduled dropping of ammunition" from the Russian Su-34 aircraft.