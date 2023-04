In The East Enemy Is On Offensive, In Zaporizhzhia And Kherson Directions Enemy Is On Defensive - Maliar

The enemy's offensive continues in the East, the enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Bakhmut remains the hottest place. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel, commenting on the situation at the front, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If you look at the entire map of Ukraine, the situation is heterogeneous and, in fact, that is how it should be perceived. In the East, the enemy's offensive continues. The enemy continues to bombard separate settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Regions with disturbing fire. In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is on the defensive. The epicenter remains the East. There, the enemy continues offensive actions in four directions at the same time - Maryinka, Avdiyivka, Lyman, Bakhmut. On most of them, thanks to our defenders, the enemy does not succeed in advancing. In these directions, our soldiers are not only defending, but also actively act," she wrote.

Maliar added that this week the enemy tried to move in two more directions - Kupyansk and Shakhtarsk, but Ukrainian fighters repelled the attacks and the enemy did not pass.

Separately, Maliar informed about the situation in Bakhmut.

"Bakhmut remains the hottest place. The enemy makes it so. Fierce battles are currently taking place there. The enemy is attacking. It completely destroying houses and structures. It is advancing in some areas. At the same time, our brave defenders of Bakhmut are carrying out both defensive actions and active assaults. The enemy bears unreasonably high losses," she said.

Maliar emphasized that the situation is tense, but under control, decisions are made according to military expediency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Maliar stated that there is no need to wait for a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a specific time in a specific direction, the active assault actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut, Maryinka in the Avdiyivka, Liman directions are already a counteroffensive.