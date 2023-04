SSU Detains 2 SESU Employees, Who At Beginning Of Russian Invasion Set Fire To Fire And Rescue Unit In Kyiv R

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two traitors from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) who helped the enemy during the occupation of the Kyiv Region in February-March 2022.

This is stated in the message of the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The attackers were two officials of the 41st state fire and rescue unit of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv Region.

During the occupation of the Vyshhorod District, they supported the Russian invaders and offered them their help.

The SSU found that, in accordance with a hostile instruction, on March 22 last year, traitors set fire to the premises of a fire station in the urban-type settlement of Ivankiv.

As a result of the fire, the administrative building was damaged, property and service equipment were destroyed.

In addition, the defendants "leaked" personal data of the participant of the resistance movement, including former fighters of the anti-terrorist operation.

"It was at their "tip" that the occupiers invaded the houses and kidnapped three local residents who were trying to put out the fire in the rescue unit.

Then the victims were kept in the buttocks of the local "commandant's office of the Russian Federation" until the liberation of the region," the SSU said.

The traitors received from the invaders food and necessities that they brought to their own homes.

Also, the defendants had a "permit" for unhindered movement throughout the district.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SSU investigators informed both detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code.

They were chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The investigation is ongoing.

