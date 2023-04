Water Level In Dnieper Within Kyiv Dropped By More Than 30 cm Over Past Few Days - Kyiv City Military Administ

On Friday, April 21, the water level of the Dnieper River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 9,324 cm. This is by 13 cm less than yesterday. But the danger hydrological phenomena of level II remains. This was reported in the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration report, the drop in the water level in the Dnieper has been observed for several days in a row.

"Over the past few days, the water level in the Dnieper within Kyiv has dropped by more than 30 cm. However, the II level of danger of hydrological phenomena remains - (orange)," the press service reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reminded that the critical level for Kyiv is indicators of more than 9,400 cm.

"As a result of the bypassing of spring flooding through the Kyiv HPP, flooding of floodplain areas in the capital is maintained - islands in the Muromets Park, Hidropark, Trukhaniv Island, as well as Halerna Zatoka, Korchuvate, private plots in the Osokorky district, and partial flooding of low-lying areas of garden and summer cottages, homesteads is observed," the Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized.

It was also noted that no emergency flooding was recorded in the city of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, 1,564 households and 330 houses were flooded.

The elevated level of the Dnieper continues to be maintained in Kyiv as well. Big water "swallowed" the embankment on the right bank of the capital.

The Dnieper exits its banks because of a flooding, and 50 cm remains to the critical level.

In Kyiv, the embankment continues to flood, construction equipment is blocked on Obolonskyi Island.