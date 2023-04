As a result of the drone attack at night on April 21, an infrastructure object in the Vinnytsia Region was hit. This was reported in the statement of the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, during the telethon.

"Unfortunately, in our region there is a hit to an infrastructure object, in the Vinnytsia Region. However, most of Shaheds were shot down," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. A hit to a recreational infrastructure facility was recorded.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense and Security Forces, said that the Russian attack by kamikaze drones on the Odesa Region on the night of April 19 was aimed at detecting and destroying air defense systems.

Also, night strikes by Russian drones in the Odesa Region had no consequences for the power system. The production of electricity meets the needs of consumers.