During the past day, April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 630 Russian invaders, 6 armored combat vehicles and 2 artillery systems. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 21, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 185,050 (+630) persons were liquidated;

tanks - 3,668 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles - 7,126 (+6) units;

artillery systems - 2,827 (+2) units;

MLRS - 539 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 285 (+0) units;

aircraft - 308 (+0) units;

helicopters - 293 (+0) units;

operational-tactical UAVs - 2,394 (+8);

cruise missiles - 911 (+0);

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,713 (+6) units;

special equipment - 334 (+2).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight, April 21, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched up to 12 Shahed-136/131 attack drones over Ukraine, 8 of which were destroyed by air defense forces.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov stated that the losses of the Ukrainian army are critically lower than the losses of the Russian occupiers.