Residents Of Nova Kakhovka Reported Heavy Shooting In Area Of City On April 20

On April 20, residents of temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, reported intense shooting and explosions.

The relevant video was published by local Telegram channels in the evening of April 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

One of the local residents published a video where the sounds of gunfire can be heard.

He points out that on April 20 there was a shootout in Nova Kakhovka.

"Something serious has begun, a war has begun," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the Russian military forced residents of Nova Kakhovka to set up their positions.