Kobolev Has Not Been Able To Pay Full Amount Of Bail Set By Court For Almost 2 Months

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, who is suspected of illegally receiving USD 10 million in bonuses, has been unable to pay the full amount of the bail set by the court for almost two months.

This was announced by the press center of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated March 01, 2023 on the selection of a preventive measure, Kobolev is obliged to pay UAH 230 million in bail and to fulfill the procedural obligations determined by the court.

Despite the fact that the decision to apply this preventive measure was made on March 1, as of today, it has not yet been implemented - the funds have not been paid in full.

At the same time, SACPO did not specify the amount deposited as a bail as of today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to change the preventive measure for Andrii Kobolev, ex-head of Naftogaz, from bail to arrest, but ordered him to wear an electronic control bracelet.

For Kobolev, only a part of the bail set by the court in the amount of UAH 229 million was deposited as a preventive measure in the case of illegal receipt of bonuses for USD 10 million, while the 5-day period for depositing the bail expired on March 6.

Kobolev himself said that they were able to deposit only UAH 106 million for him, that is, less than half of the total amount.