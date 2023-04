Israel plans to test a missile warning system in Kyiv next month. This was reported by the Israeli publication Walla on Thursday, April 20.

The newspaper notes that last year, Israel promised to transfer a missile warning system to Kyiv. Representatives of the two countries met in Poland to discuss the necessary adjustments to the system.

"In a few weeks, the first test is expected in the capital of Ukraine. The rear command plans to conduct a test of the civil notification system that Israel is developing for Ukraine in the capital of Kyiv next month with the aim of making the system operational already in the summer - this is what they informed Walla," the publication writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the head of Israel's National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, said that Israel will begin supplying Ukraine with high-precision missiles if Iran transfers its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On November 1, CNN reported that Iran was preparing to send attack drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia.

On October 21, the Israeli army carried out an airstrike on the assembly center of Iranian drones in Syria.