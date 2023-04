The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended house arrest with a ban on leaving Kyiv for the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Andrii Kobolev for another two months.

The court made such a decision on April 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), approved by the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), the investigative judge of the HACC also extended the period of validity of the duties assigned to Kobolev by two months.

He must appear at every demand before the detective, the prosecutor, and the court; not to leave Kyiv and the Kyiv Region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court; notify the prosecutor, detective or court about a change of place of residence; to refrain from communication with a certain circle of witnesses in the case; to hand over the passport(s) for traveling abroad with the appropriate authority; wear an electronic means of control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, the former head of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, was fitted with an electronic control bracelet.