Ukraine may unblock large-scale privatization in May.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund (SPF), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As the Chairman of the SPF Rustem Umierov said in an interview with Bloomberg, the fund is waiting for the adoption of a corresponding decision by the MPs at the upcoming meetings of the Verkhovna Rada in May.

The profile of assets that SPF plans to put up for sale is diverse - fertilizer producers, energy companies, metallurgical plants.

"If we don't sell them this year, then in the next their main value will be only real estate, and in a year - only the land on which they stand," Umierov said.

He hopes that in the future these investments will bring investors a 20-fold return.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund plans to put up for privatization the confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs Mikhail Shelkov, Oleg Deripaska, and Arkady Rotenberg.