Signs warning of landmines began to appear on the beaches of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Krymskyi Viter Telegram channel.

It is emphasized that signs with the words "Stop, mines" began to appear in the Saky district of the peninsula.

At the same time, this week the occupation authorities announced preparations for the organization of the holiday season in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the address of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was broadcasted and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

On February 17, Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defense Intelligence, said that the Kremlin is aware of the inevitability of the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which will once again become a popular Ukrainian resort.

In January, Budanov said that Ukraine should do everything to de-occupy the illegally annexed Crimea by Russia by the summer of 2023.