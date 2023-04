Tonight, April 21, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched up to 12 Shahed-136/131 strike drones over Ukraine, 8 of which were destroyed by air defense forces. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the Russians attacked Ukraine with kamikaze attack drones from the northern direction (Bryansk Oblast). The invaders used up to 12 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

"The forces and means of air defense of the Air Command Center of the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight Shaheds," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Defense forces repelled more than 40 enemy attacks. The fiercest battles are being fought for the city of Bakhmut.

In addition, according to the data of the morning of Thursday, April 20, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 670 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 184,420 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 10 armored vehicles and 10 UAVs.