Ukraine Did Everything For Application To Be Satisfied - Zelenskyy On Joining NATO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of residents of the NATO space will not understand if a political invitation for Ukraine to the Alliance is not issued at the summit in Vilnius.

He said this in his evening address.

The President noted that today's negotiations with the head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv were devoted to the protection of Ukraine, the international order and life.

"We are preparing for the Ramstein meeting, and Mr. Stoltenberg's position is important. We are preparing for our active actions at the front: they are inevitable. We are preparing for the NATO summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled for the summer of this year," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that its content is already being worked out - at meetings and contacts of various levels with Ukrainian partners.

"Neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of residents of the entire NATO space will not understand the leaders of the Alliance, if at this summit in Vilnius, a well-deserved political invitation for Ukraine to the Alliance is not issued.

Ukraine did everything to ensure that our request was satisfied. It is difficult to even say whose contribution to European Euro-Atlantic security is greater than our soldiers... Ukrainian men and women who defend freedom with their lives. Thanks to all partners who support us in this," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, April 20.

During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Stoltenberg said that the Alliance member states are preparing to discuss Ukraine's membership and security guarantees for it at the summit to be held in Vilnius in July.