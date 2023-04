The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has established the identity of another Russian occupier who is involved in mass torture and killing of civilians in occupied areas in the south of Ukraine. This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

So, it is reported that the attacker is the commander of the battalion of the 96th regiment of the operational assignment of the 46th separate brigade of the Russian Guard troops, lieutenant colonel Ayuba Eldarov.

In May of last year, he was appointed the so-called "commandant of the village of Chernihivka" in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk district of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In this "position", Eldarov fulfilled the Kremlin's task of suppressing the resistance movement and carrying out mass repressions against civilians in the captured territories of Ukraine. For this, he formed punitive squads, which included the Russian military, representatives of the special services of the terrorist country of the Russian Federation, and local collaborators.

On Eldarov's order, the occupiers searched for Ukrainian patriots, and then kidnapped them. The victims were taken to the torture chamber, which was set up on the territory of the local occupation commandant's office of the Russian Federation. In the cells, people were subjected to brutal torture using poisonous chemicals and electric current.

The SSU documented the fact that the enemy used asphyxiating gases in specially equipped "cells" where Ukrainian prisoners were kept.

In this way, the Russian invaders tried to persuade the victims to cooperate in order to receive information about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces.

Law enforcement officers established that Eldarov personally participated in illegal detentions and tortures, as well as "covered up" the murders of kidnapped citizens by his subordinates.

In addition, the SSU received the testimony of three local residents who went through a Russian torture chamber and managed to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Among them is a resident of the village, whom the occupiers kidnapped at a checkpoint and tortured because of his subscription to the Ukrainian Telegram channel.

Another illegally imprisoned man was a man whom the invaders "accused" of adjusting the fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another victim is a local resident who supported Ukrainian defenders in his statements.

All of them testified to Eldarov's involvement in war crimes.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served him with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the Russian war criminal to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU served the propagandist, who was a personal adviser of Girkin, with the suspicion.