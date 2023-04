Ukraine Delivers 10% Of Agricultural Exports To Poland For USD 666 Million In Q1 - Institute Of Agrarian Econo

In the first quarter, Ukraine exported agricultural products to the European Union in the amount of USD 3.671 billion (54.4% of the total volume of exports), in particular to Romania in the amount of USD 828 million (12%), to Poland - in the amount of USD 666 million (10%), in Hungary - by USD 268 million (4%).

This is reported by the National Scientific Center Institute of Agrarian Economics with reference to the information of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Export of agro-food products in January-March 2023 amounted to USD 6.745 billion, which is by 5% higher than the corresponding indicator for the same period last year.

At the same time, it is noted that the products of agriculture and the food industry undoubtedly dominate the product structure of the total export of Ukraine, currently occupying 65% of it.

The regional structure of domestic exports this year continues to focus mainly on supplies to the European Union (USD 3,671 million), Asian countries (USD 2,449 million), as well as Africa (USD 345 million) and the CIS (USD 155 million).

The first position in the rating of the main importers is occupied by China, which imported Ukrainian food worth USD 986 million.

The top 10 also included: Romania (USD 828 million), Turkey (USD 759 million), Poland (USD 666 million), the Netherlands (USD 381 million), Spain (USD 379 million), Hungary (USD 268 million), Italy (USD 256 million), Germany (USD 154 million) and Egypt (USD 149 million).

According to the report, the main groups of agro-food exports of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2023 are, as before, grain crops (USD 3,168 million), oils and fats (USD 1,465 million), oilseeds and fruits (USD 826 million), processing industry residues (USD 361 million), meat and offal (USD 202 million).

It is noted that these types of agricultural products together account for almost 90% of the value of foreign deliveries of domestic agricultural products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Earlier, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.