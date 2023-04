DGF Puts Up For Auction Real Estate Of Prominvestbank In Center Of Kharkiv For First Time

In the Prozorro.Sale system, on May 4, auctions will be held for the sale of two real estate objects of Prominestbank, located in the city of Kharkiv.

This is stated in the message of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The assets are on the balance sheet of PJSC Prominvestbank, which is currently being liquidated by the Deposit Guarantee Fund, and are being put up for auction for the first time.

For sale:

Lot No. G22N023441:

- Non-residential premises with a total area of more than 4,000 square meters, in the very center of Kharkiv - at 10, Pavlivskyi Square. The premises of the former bank outlet are for sale together with basic equipment and a street ATM. The asset's absolute advantage is its location - the central part of the city of Kharkiv, 1 km from the Maidan Konstytutsii subway station. The initial sale price is UAH 47.4 million.

Lot No. G22N023442:

- Non-residential building with a total area of more than 3,200 square meters in Kharkiv at the address of 3, Molochna (Kirova) Street. The premises are located 350 m from the Metalist stadium and 900 m from the Sportyvna subway station. The initial sale price is UAH 30.1 million.

Bidding will be held according to the classic (English) auction model, open and transparent.

Individuals and legal entities, except the Russian Federation or persons associated with the aggressor state, may participate in them.

Anyone can follow the progress of the auction.

Applications for participation in the auction can be submitted until 08:00 p.m. on May 3.

Funds received from the sale of assets are used by the Fund for settlements with creditors of liquidated banks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the liquidation of Prominvestbank began on February 25, 2022 based on the decision of the NBU board.