SPF Defines Fininvest Group P as Winner of Auction for Privatization of Izmail Winery with Offer of UAH 200 M

The State Property Fund (SPF) has identified Fininvest Group P LLC (Odesa) as the winner of the auction for privatization of the Izmail Winery (Odesa Region) with an offer of UAH 200 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SPF notes that during the auction, the value of the winery increased 11 times (the starting price was UAH 17.9 million).

Four bidders competed for the right to privatize the winery.

The assets of the winery include a wine depository, a grape processing shop, bottling shops, a champagne wine making shop, a finished product warehouse, an exhibition complex, administration buildings, etc.

"The total area of ​ ​ the premises is 27,200 square meters. The assets are located in the Odesa Region in Izmail, as well as in the villages of Suvorove, Plavni and Prymorske (recreation center). Previously, the assets of the winery were used by a private tenant to produce wine products, for example, champagne and sparkling wines," the report said.

It is noted that the winner of the auction has 20 working days to pay the value of the lot after the day of completion of the auction.

At the same time, only after the receipt of funds in the budget, a sales contract is signed.

If the winner refuses to pay the winning amount, it will lose a guarantee fee of UAH 3.57 million (20% of the starting price), these funds will be credited to the state budget.

Roman Lobanov is the ultimate beneficiary of Fininvest Group P LLC.

