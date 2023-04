The undistributed profit of the Ukrnaftoburinnya private joint-stock company, whose corporate rights were transferred to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency), is about UAH 16 billion.

This is stated in the message of JKX Oil & Gas Limited, the shareholder of Ukrnaftoburinnya, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“JKX Group owns a 10% stake in Ukrnaftoburinnya. It acquired them in 2006, many years before the events on which the confiscation and transfer decision was based. JKX Group has a diverse stock register, which includes more than 800 investors from the EU and the UK, and Ukrnaftoburinnya, according to the latest reports, has an undistributed profit of about UAH 16 billion. JKX and its board are closely monitoring the situation and will take measures that they see fit to protect their legitimate interests. This could include starting a trial," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya seized within the framework of criminal proceedings to the Asset Recovery Agency.

Ukrnaftoburinnya is conducting commercial development of the Sakhalynske gas and gas condensate field.

In 2021, Ukrnaftoburinnya reduced the production of natural gas by 5% or 34.1 million cubic meters year over year 691.3 million cubic meters.

Since July 2015, the former director of corporate development and strategy of the Ukrnafta oil production company, Mykhailo Bakunenko, has been the chairman of the board of Ukrnaftoburinnya.

According to Vitalii Khomutynnyk, the former chairman of the Vidrodzhennia Party parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrnaftoburinnya is affiliated with him and businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.