Ukrnafta Plans To Invest UAH 5.5 Billion In Drilling, Repairs And Special Permits For New Fields In 2023

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producer, plans to invest a record UAH 5.5 billion in drilling, repairs and special permits for new fields during 2023 to increase oil production by 6%.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is planned to allocate about UAH 1.5 billion for drilling 3 new wells and 3 side wells, as well as preparation for drilling at least 8 wells in 2024 and related processes," said Serhii Koretskyi, director of Ukrnafta.

It is also planned to allocate UAH 1.2 billion to receive new special permits for the development of fresh deposits.

It is planned to send UAH 2.8 billion to support basic production in 2023.

"We are talking about 268 major well repairs, 80 km of pipelines, 1 cluster pumping station, etc. In parallel, the company plans to gradually restore the fleet of equipment. In 2023, UAH 2.1 billion is planned for domestic services," Koretskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta, the largest oil-producing company, ended the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% year over year to 1.45 million tons.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% year over year to 1.37 million tons.

Previously, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the state's property during the martial law period.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.