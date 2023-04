The Security Service of Ukraine has arrested 18 million cubic meters of natural gas of the company of businessman Vadim Novinsky in the amount of more than UAH 144 million.

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the materials of the Security Service, 18 million cubic meters of natural gas that the companies of the pro-Russian oligarch Vadim Novinsky kept in the storages of Ukrtransgaz JSC and tried to alienate in favor of third parties to avoid NSDC sanctions were seized. The total cost of the seized volumes of blue fuel is more than UAH 144 million. To avoid NSDC sanctions, Novinsky re-registered his own natural gas production enterprises for several affiliates directly associated with the Russian Federation. To implement the transaction, he attracted controlled private notaries and state registrars," the statement said.

It is noted that as part of the criminal proceedings under Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state), investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice canceled the transfer of the assets of the Smart-Holding group to the trust to Novinsky.

Former Verkhovna Rada Member, businessman Vadim Novinsky in November 2022 concluded an agreement to transfer the assets of his Smart-Holding group to a trust.

In December 2022, the National Security and Defense Council introduced sanctions against the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Pavlo (Lebid), other representatives of the UOC, and Novinsky.

Smart-holding controls a number of mining and metallurgical and oil and gas complex enterprises, agriculture, shipbuilding and real estate.