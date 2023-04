In January-March 2023, the total amount of financial transactions and blocked funds stopped by the State Financial Monitoring Service amounts to the equivalent of UAH 1.3 billion.

This is stated in the message of the SFMS, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Within the framework of operations for the 1st quarter of 2023, the SFMS sent 307 materials (154 generalized materials and 153 additional generalized materials) to law enforcement agencies.

In these materials, the amount of financial transactions that can be related to the legalization of funds and the commission of a criminal offense is UAH 22.6 billion.

"In the first quarter of 2023, the amount of financial transactions and blocked funds stopped by the SFMS amounts to the equivalent of UAH 1.3 billion. Currently, the main activity of the SFMS is to identify financial transactions and persons related to the financing of terrorism/separatism and military aggression by the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus against Ukraine (including the activities of sabotage and intelligence groups; collaboration activities; public appeals of persons to change or overthrow the constitutional order or change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine; persons who are sanctioned)," it said.

Thus, in the 1st quarter of 2023, the SFMS sent 72 such materials to law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the State Financial Monitoring Service stopped financial operations and blocked funds in the equivalent of UAH 7.7 billion.