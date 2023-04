Mathernova Will Be Next EU Ambassador To Ukraine

Katarina Mathernova, Deputy Director General of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, will become the next head of the European Union Representation in Ukraine. Mathernova wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Great honour to be appointed to represent the EU in Ukraine as the next EU Ambassador," she wrote.

In her current position, which she has held since September 2015, Mathernova promotes the neighborhood policy and EU enlargement.

Mathernova is expected to take up her new position in September.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the current EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas, has been in office since 2019.

On June 23, 2022, Ukraine officially received the status of a candidate for EU membership and now has to fulfill a number of requirements to start membership negotiations.

Ukraine expects to start negotiations on joining the EU this year and complete them by 2025.