It Was Not Our Satellite. NASA Reacts To Mysterious Flash Over Kyiv

The American space agency reacted to the information about the alleged fall of its satellite in the territory of the Kyiv Region. There, on Wednesday, April 19, they announced that their satellite is still in orbit, the BBC writes.

"The satellite was still in orbit at the time the flash was observed and will re-enter Earth's atmosphere overnight," NASA's communications office said.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense continue to monitor RHESSI.

The RHESSI spacecraft, used to observe solar flashes, was launched into low Earth orbit in 2002 and decommissioned in 2018, NASA said.

Earlier, NASA announced that the decommissioned 660-pound (300 kg) satellite would re-enter the atmosphere on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced that a NASA space satellite had fallen to Earth.

Meanwhile, social networks exploded with hundreds of memes because of the bright flash over Kyiv. The Command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that according to preliminary information, the flashes over Kyiv around 10:30 p.m. were associated with the fall of a satellite or meteorite.