A "high-energy acoustic event" was recorded in Ukraine on the evening of April 19. This is probably related to the entry of the cosmic body into the dense layers of the atmosphere. This was announced in the Main Center of Special Control.

"On April 19, 2023, at 09:57 p.m. Kyiv time, a high-energy acoustic event was registered on the territory of Ukraine by the infrasound means of the Main Center of Special Control. The event is probably related to the entry of a cosmic body into the dense layers of the atmosphere, the information is being clarified," the center noted.

As reported, the estimated place of the epicenter of the explosion is in the Kyiv Region.

We will remind, on the evening of April 19, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned about an air target over the Kyiv Region.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced that a NASA space satellite had fallen to Earth.

However, The Alpha Centauri space education project believes that the green-glowing aerial object that fell to earth is a meteorite and not a NASA satellite. The Command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that according to preliminary information, the flashes over Kyiv were related to the fall of a satellite or meteorite. Currently, the information is being clarified.