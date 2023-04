NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, April 20.

The head of the Alliance honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Mykhailivska Square in the center of Kyiv.

After that, Stoltenberg will also hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

So far, there is no official confirmation of Stoltenberg's visit. It was not announced, apparently, for security reasons.

Stoltenberg's visit took place on the eve of the meeting of defense ministers of the partner countries regarding military aid in the Rammstein format.

Like most foreign politicians, Stoltenberg probably got to the Ukrainian capital using the Ukrzaliznytsia train.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an online meeting in the Rammstein-10 format took place on March 15. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the results of Ramstein-10 "instill optimism" regarding the strengthening of air defense, ammunition supply, training, and the formation of an "armored fist."

Ramstein-11 will take place on April 21 at an air base in Germany, the head of the U.S. Defense Ministry, Lloyd Austin, will lead a personal meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine.

Ukraine expects from Ramstein-11 a decision on the transfer of F-16 fighters and long-range weapons.