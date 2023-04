Valdis Dombrovskis, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People, notes that in the issue of the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, it is necessary to apply a joint approach of the EU and not unilateral decisions of individual countries.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy with reference to Dombrovskis's words after a meeting with representatives of Ukraine and five EU member states that limit the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

He noted that the EU offered a package of financial assistance to five countries neighboring Ukraine in exchange for the cancellation of restrictive measures on Ukrainian agricultural goods.

"These countries will receive the package proposed by the Commission on the condition that the member states cancel their unilateral measures," Dombrovskis said.

According to him, the European Commission understands the importance of quickly applying a common EU approach, not unilateral decisions, which may lead to the emergence of numerous new bans that will endanger the internal European market.

"The commission took note of the opinions of the participants. We agreed to continue political consultations in the coming days to find a quick solution to this problem," Dombrovskis summarized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on importing agricultural products from Ukraine.

Earlier, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.