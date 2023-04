On April 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 21 of 26 launched enemy Shahed UAVs, repelling 55 attacks on five axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU from its morning briefing.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk axes. Over the past 24 hours, units in the AFU repelled more than 55 enemy attacks on the specified areas in the front. The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

In units in the Russian "volunteer" formation Nevsky, which takes part in hostilities in the Donetsk Region, Russian servicemen have low morale and psychological state.

It has been established that the main factors of this are significant losses in manpower during hostilities, untimely provision of ammunition to the occupiers, and uncertainty regarding the terms of replenishment of the personnel in the units that suffered combat losses.

The number of those wishing to leave their units and withdraw from the areas of hostilities to the Russian Federation is increasing.

On April 19, the enemy conducted three missile and 57 air strikes and launched 26 Shahed-136 UAVs. Defenders destroyed twenty-one of them.

Also, the Russian aggressors fired 69 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions in the AFU and populated areas. Casualties among the civilian population were reported, and the enemy destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The settlements of Shalyhine, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna, Bilopillia, Volfyne, Katerynivka, and Kindrativka in the Sumy Region, and Strelecha, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Karayichne, Zemlianka, Ustynivka, and Odradne on the Kharkiv Region came under fire.

Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Berestove on the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy shelling on the Kupiyansk axis.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position and conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the southern outskirts of the Kreminna and Serebrianske Forestry settlement. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmine, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, and Ivanivka, Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions.

Heavy fighting continues for the town of Bakhmut. Also, during the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks on the area in the Khromove settlement. Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, and Zalizne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske districts without success. It shelled Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, last day, the AFU repelled numerous enemy attacks on the areas of Mariyinka and Pobieda settlements.

At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Vuhledar axis. In addition to the latter, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. At the same time, more than 35 settlements were shelled during the day. Among them are Olhivske, Malynivka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiyivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, and Dniprovske in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the AFU Air Force carried out seven strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, and units of missile troops and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment and two warehouses of enemy ammunition.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 19, the commander in the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the enemy is concentrating the most significant number of forces in Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian military in Bakhmut encountered a new tactic from the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut.

At the same time, the AFU continues to fight for Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, and bloody street battles continue. The defenders do not allow the occupying forces to move further toward the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.