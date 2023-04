Russian troops shelled the Kherson Region 60 times during April 19, and casualties were reported.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 60 shelling actions, firing 298 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson five times," the statement said.

The head of the region specified that the occupiers hit the residential quarters of the population centers of the region. The building of the critical infrastructure enterprise and the territory of the automobile enterprise in Kherson were also targeted. Enemy shells also hit the dispensary in Beryslav town territory community.

As a result of these attacks by the invaders, six people were injured.

Prokudin also informed that 87 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

As earlier reported, yesterday the Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the attack on the bus park in Kherson. Due to shelling, several utility vehicles were damaged. Peaceful people were not harmed.

On April 18, the Russians attacked the village of Zmiyivka of the Beryslav community of the Kherson Region. The enemy once again targeted the building of the local school, and also damaged the premises of the medical clinic.