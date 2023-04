Ukrainian farmers call on the European Union to remove strict unilateral restrictions on importing Ukrainian agricultural products.

This follows from a joint appeal of the leading public associations of the agricultural sector of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The introduction of restrictive trade measures by the EU countries contradicts many international agreements, including WTO trade rules, EU norms on the common market, the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU (and its trade part of the FTAA), and also undermines the postulates of the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes initiative," the appeal emphasizes.

The authors of the appeal are convinced that the introduction of unilateral bans on import and transit will create additional pressure on Ukrainian farmers and lead to a deepening of the global food security crisis.

"Any speculations on the introduction of a ban on the transit of Ukrainian agri-food products are inadmissible since not only the economic well-being of European farmers depends on them, but also the survival of both Ukrainian farmers and consumers of Ukrainian products around the world. Taking into account the complex socio-political situation, which took place in the neighboring countries of the EU, the agricultural community of Ukraine calls on its European colleagues to engage in an open dialogue with the involvement of representatives of European institutions in order to find compromise solutions that do not conflict with EU rules and regulations," the appeal reads.

At the same time, agricultural associations are appealing to representatives of the European Commission to actively promote the removal of strict restrictions on trade between the eastern EU countries and Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on importing agricultural products from Ukraine.

Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.