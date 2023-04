He knows that situation in RF is so-so – United States on Putin's trip to occupied territories

The visit of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the occupied territory of Ukraine means that he is aware of the dire state of affairs in Russia.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this at a briefing, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"Putin's visit seems to indicate what they (Russians - ed.) know: things are going so-so for Russia. And Putin seems to know it very well," Karin Jean-Pierre emphasized.

"He is most likely trying to support his population because he knows that his army is not up to the task and cannot achieve its goals by invading Ukraine, which we have seen over the last year," she added.

The representative of the White House stressed that the United States would never recognize any claims of Russia on the sovereign territories of Ukraine.

"We have stated this clearly and will continue to repeat it, so we will also continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian government," she said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the press service of the Kremlin said that the president of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, allegedly visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and allegedly visited the Kherson and Luhansk Regions.

Meanwhile, Danilov is convinced that Putin's double traveled to the occupied territories of Ukraine.